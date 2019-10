TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A driver crashed through a Westlake Hills Jason’s Deli on Sunday afternoon.

(KXAN Photo: Andrew Choat)

The Austin Fire Department tweeted about the incident at 3300 Bee Caves Rd. around 1 p.m. The area is near Walsh Tarlton Lane.

They said there were no injuries.