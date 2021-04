Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Circuit of the Americas on March 5, 2021 (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The start time for the drive-thru vaccine clinic at Circuit of the Americas is now open after a one-hour delay due to weather on Saturday morning.

According to Travis County, weather caused a delay, but the clinic was able to open at 10 a.m.

Patients with scheduled appointments should expect longer lines. Travis County asks guests to be patient.