Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic moves from COTA to Travis County Expo Center

Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Circuit of the Americas on March 5, 2021 (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A drive-thru vaccine clinic organized by several counties is moving its operations from the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) to a new location this week.

The Central Texas Counties Vaccine Collaborative — run by Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays and Travis Counties — will now offer COVID-19 vaccines at the Travis County Exposition Center, located at 7311 Decker Lane in Austin.

This week’s hours of operation are:

Friday, May 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (first doses only)

Saturday, May 8, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (first and second doses)

Organizers are reminding people that the relocated vaccine clinic will not require appointments, so people can show up when it’s convenient for them and receive the shot.

People 16 and older are eligible to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. However, consent of a parent or guardian is needed for anyone younger than 18. Additionally, that parent or guardian must be present and in the vehicle when they get to the Expo Center to receive the vaccine.

For those who previously received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the COTA location, they will now have to go to the Travis County Expo Center to get the second dose.

This week, CVS announced 800 of its pharmacy locations in Texas alone are accepting walk-ins or scheduling same-day appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.