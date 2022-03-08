DOJ, Travis County agree to bring polling places to ADA standards

FILE: People cast their ballots at a polling location on October 13, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday it has come to an agreement with Travis County to address issues with accessibility to voters with disabilities.

Ashley C. Hoff, an attorney for the Western District of Texas, said the DOJ investigated the county in regards to its “compliance with Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability by a state or local government in any of its programs or services.”

The DOJ said it checked out more than 50 of Travis County’s polling places during the 2020 primary election and said all of them, “contained architectural or equipment barriers for voters with disabilities.” The DOJ cited lack of van-accessible parking, excessively sloped ramps and routes to building entrances and “protruding objects,” as some of the issues.

As for voting machines, the ones set aside for voters with disabilities didn’t have clearance for wheelchairs and “lacked the same level of privacy afforded to other voters,” the DOJ said.

Curbside voting systems also didn’t meet ADA requirements, the DOJ said.

KXAN asked the Travis County Clerk’s office about the agreement, and once we hear back, we’ll update this story.

The DOJ said county officials will now fill out evaluation forms for, “each current and prospective polling place,” and the agreement requires either relocate venues that don’t meet ADA standards or retrofit venues with temporary equipment that brings them up to those standards. County officials also need to train poll workers and other elections staff on ADA requirements, the DOJ said.

“Under this agreement, eligible voters with disabilities in Travis County will be able to exercise their fundamental right to vote and participate in our democracy,” Hoff said.