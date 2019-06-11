Travis County

Divers recover vacationing couple's heirloom ring from Lake Travis

By:
Posted: Jun 11, 2019 / 06:29 PM CDT / Updated: Jun 11, 2019 / 06:29 PM CDT

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — A diver went down more than 40 feet into Lake Travis Tuesday and somehow found an heirloom wedding ring lost by a couple vacationing in Austin. 

On Saturday, Josh and Jessica Goldenberg went boating with some of their friends. Josh decided to take a risk and keep on a precious piece of jewelry. 

"Against my wife's wishes, I wore my wedding ring into the lake thinking that there was no chance it could fall off," Josh told KXAN over a FaceTime call Tuesday. "It hadn't fallen off my finger before." 

The ring, however, slipped off his finger while he was climbing back into the boat and disappeared into the depths. The ring could not easily be replaced because it belonged to Jessica's late father, Eric Becker, who died unexpectedly several years ago. 

"It was kind of symbolic and a nice thing for Josh, my husband, to have it and wear it," Jessica explained. 

"Anything short of actually having the ring back would have felt like a huge loss," Josh added. 

Their boat guide Saturday put them in contact with Robert Weiss at Lake Travis Scuba, who's often hired to recover people's belongings from the bottom of the lake. Even though the couple marked the approximate last location of the ring, Weiss said the chances of finding it there remained slim. 

"It's in Devil's Cove. There's a lot of boat activity," Weiss said. "If you're in certain areas, there's a lot of anchors getting dropped and pulled, dropped and pulled, so there's a lot of turbulence and disruption on the bottom." 

On Tuesday Weiss brought Igor Povsnar, a commercial diver, to the spot in the lake. Povsnar suited up, went down and spent 65 minutes looking for the gold-and-silver wedding band. 

"I basically did a whole bottom sweep, like 360 degrees," he said. "I proceeded with a second sweep, and, on the second sweep, I was able to find it." 

Povsnar said he located the ring amid mud and debris about 40 feet from the location marked by the Goldenbergs. He brought it to the surface, where Weiss described the discovery as "mindblowing." 

The two men called Josh at work in Philadelphia to share the unbelievably good news. He then told his wife that her father's ring had miraculously been found. 

"The scuba guys are absolutely amazing," Jessica said, smiling during a FaceTime call. "I'm still in complete awe and super, super grateful." 

Weiss now plans to mail them the wedding ring, so they're expecting to get it back in the next few days.

Even through they're relieved, excited and surprised to have the ring returned, the Goldenbergs told KXAN that they now plan to abide by at least one new rule. 

"It's something that we will cherish the rest of our lives," Josh said. "And I will not be wearing a wedding ring into any body of water." 

Jessica added: "I told Josh that he is never, ever, ever allowed to wear the ring near water again."

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Travis County Stories

Trending Video

  • Couple's heirloom retrieved from Lake Travis

    Couple's heirloom retrieved from Lake Travis

  • Gov. Abbott signs public school finance reform bill into law

    Gov. Abbott signs public school finance reform bill into law

  • Man shot at group of men after accusing one of cheating with his girlfriend, police say

    Man shot at group of men after accusing one of cheating with his girlfriend, police say

  • Inside latest trend: DIY sunscreen

    Inside latest trend: DIY sunscreen

  • Group offers free PTSD help for veterans but not enough are signing up for it

    Group offers free PTSD help for veterans but not enough are signing up for it

  • Democrats unimpressed with Republicans' proposed fixes to immigration

    Democrats unimpressed with Republicans' proposed fixes to immigration

  • Alarming DIY Trend Creating Cancer Risk

    Alarming DIY Trend Creating Cancer Risk

  • Inaugural Bold FC Down syndrome soccer camp gives every kid a shot

    Inaugural Bold FC Down syndrome soccer camp gives every kid a shot

  • TxDOT to discuss major upgrades to SH 71 in Bastrop in Tuesday meeting

    TxDOT to discuss major upgrades to SH 71 in Bastrop in Tuesday meeting

  • ACL Fest 1-day tickets go on sale
    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    ACL Fest 1-day tickets go on sale

  • Kansas man accused of performing illegal autopsies did at least two in Central Texas
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kansas man accused of performing illegal autopsies did at least two in Central Texas

  • Austin Church and its congregation lose thousands in mail theft

    Austin Church and its congregation lose thousands in mail theft

  • What Austin neighborhoods will see a rise in affordable homes?

    What Austin neighborhoods will see a rise in affordable homes?

  • After 80 years, Hut's Hamburgers will close permanently in October

    After 80 years, Hut's Hamburgers will close permanently in October

  • Texas creates task force to strengthen sexual assault survivor services

    Texas creates task force to strengthen sexual assault survivor services

  • Hundreds of Lake Austin homes never paid city taxes, but that may change

    Hundreds of Lake Austin homes never paid city taxes, but that may change

  • Search teams are still trying to find a woman and her kayak after severe storm

    Search teams are still trying to find a woman and her kayak after severe storm

  • Gov. Abbott signs bill to help Teacher Retirement System

    Gov. Abbott signs bill to help Teacher Retirement System

  • City looking into safety improvements on Rainey Street, where woman was hit by car

    City looking into safety improvements on Rainey Street, where woman was hit by car

  • Neighbors nervous about a project to transform an Austin school property into a clinic

    Neighbors nervous about a project to transform an Austin school property into a clinic

  • Officials search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

    Officials search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

  • New breast cancer drug, tested in Austin, 'really meaningful' for treatment community

    New breast cancer drug, tested in Austin, 'really meaningful' for treatment community

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning

    TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning

  • Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz shot at Dominican Republic bar

    Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz shot at Dominican Republic bar

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning

    TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning

  • Boat takes on water with nearly 80 people aboard
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Boat takes on water with nearly 80 people aboard

  • Police search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

    Police search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

  • Lightning strike over downtown Austin

    Lightning strike over downtown Austin

  • Lightning strike in Central Texas

    Lightning strike in Central Texas

  • TIME LAPSE: Lightning in Marble Falls

    TIME LAPSE: Lightning in Marble Falls

  • Rotating clouds during storms in Hutto

    Rotating clouds during storms in Hutto

  • Storms in Briarcliff

    Storms in Briarcliff

  • Rain in Marble Falls Sunday afternoon

    Rain in Marble Falls Sunday afternoon

  • Dangerous clouds/storms in Taylor

    Dangerous clouds/storms in Taylor

  • Hail falls in Llano County

    Hail falls in Llano County

  • Crane collapses in to Dallas apartment building

    Crane collapses in to Dallas apartment building

  • NASA allowing tourists to visit International Space Station

    NASA allowing tourists to visit International Space Station

  • Abortion becoming central issue for upcoming 2020 election

    Abortion becoming central issue for upcoming 2020 election

  • U.S. Coast Guard joins search for missing Texas police chief who fell over board while fishing

    U.S. Coast Guard joins search for missing Texas police chief who fell over board while fishing

  • Youth Hackathon tackles human trafficking with City of Austin

    Youth Hackathon tackles human trafficking with City of Austin

  • Parents demand answers after 12-year-old takes Uber to suicide

    Parents demand answers after 12-year-old takes Uber to suicide

  • K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

    K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

  • K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

    K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

  • Five men injured in reported shooting in southwest Austin Friday night

    Five men injured in reported shooting in southwest Austin Friday night

  • Helping children stay safe this summer

    Helping children stay safe this summer

  • Creative ways to keep kids productive over summer break

    Creative ways to keep kids productive over summer break

  • Former AFD firefighter indicted on sex assault charges receives two new indictments

    Former AFD firefighter indicted on sex assault charges receives two new indictments

  • Bugs infiltrate Central Texas homes after wet and rainy spring

    Bugs infiltrate Central Texas homes after wet and rainy spring

  • Cedar Park pool where little girl may have drowned expected to re-open Saturday

    Cedar Park pool where little girl may have drowned expected to re-open Saturday

  • Fundraiser being held in Hays Co. for San Marcos officer who lost her leg

    Fundraiser being held in Hays Co. for San Marcos officer who lost her leg

  • Rudy's BBQ, Mighty Fine Burgers owners drop employee health insurance

    Rudy's BBQ, Mighty Fine Burgers owners drop employee health insurance

  • State leaders worry Mexico's tariff retaliation would hit Texas economy

    State leaders worry Mexico's tariff retaliation would hit Texas economy

  • UTPD Chief: easing aggressive panhandling rules will endanger students

    UTPD Chief: easing aggressive panhandling rules will endanger students

  • Ex-Austin ISD bus driver pleads not guilty to inappropriately touching 5-year-old

    Ex-Austin ISD bus driver pleads not guilty to inappropriately touching 5-year-old

  • Scrutiny over failed citizenship check isn't over

    Scrutiny over failed citizenship check isn't over

  • Weekend Jam - I-35 Déjà Vu

    Weekend Jam - I-35 Déjà Vu

  • Organization asking for donations to give paralyzed Austin police officer a home
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Organization asking for donations to give paralyzed Austin police officer a home

  • Pres. Trump's threat of Mexico tariffs could take effect next week

    Pres. Trump's threat of Mexico tariffs could take effect next week

  • Dr. David Fleeger on advocating for postpartum care

    Dr. David Fleeger on advocating for postpartum care

  • Police surround house for burglary, find deer instead
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Police surround house for burglary, find deer instead

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Forrester family
PHOTOS: Forrester family

PHOTOS: Forrester family

News /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss