Divers recover vacationing couple's heirloom ring from Lake Travis
LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — A diver went down more than 40 feet into Lake Travis Tuesday and somehow found an heirloom wedding ring lost by a couple vacationing in Austin.
On Saturday, Josh and Jessica Goldenberg went boating with some of their friends. Josh decided to take a risk and keep on a precious piece of jewelry.
"Against my wife's wishes, I wore my wedding ring into the lake thinking that there was no chance it could fall off," Josh told KXAN over a FaceTime call Tuesday. "It hadn't fallen off my finger before."
The ring, however, slipped off his finger while he was climbing back into the boat and disappeared into the depths. The ring could not easily be replaced because it belonged to Jessica's late father, Eric Becker, who died unexpectedly several years ago.
"It was kind of symbolic and a nice thing for Josh, my husband, to have it and wear it," Jessica explained.
"Anything short of actually having the ring back would have felt like a huge loss," Josh added.
Their boat guide Saturday put them in contact with Robert Weiss at Lake Travis Scuba, who's often hired to recover people's belongings from the bottom of the lake. Even though the couple marked the approximate last location of the ring, Weiss said the chances of finding it there remained slim.
"It's in Devil's Cove. There's a lot of boat activity," Weiss said. "If you're in certain areas, there's a lot of anchors getting dropped and pulled, dropped and pulled, so there's a lot of turbulence and disruption on the bottom."
On Tuesday Weiss brought Igor Povsnar, a commercial diver, to the spot in the lake. Povsnar suited up, went down and spent 65 minutes looking for the gold-and-silver wedding band.
"I basically did a whole bottom sweep, like 360 degrees," he said. "I proceeded with a second sweep, and, on the second sweep, I was able to find it."
Povsnar said he located the ring amid mud and debris about 40 feet from the location marked by the Goldenbergs. He brought it to the surface, where Weiss described the discovery as "mindblowing."
The two men called Josh at work in Philadelphia to share the unbelievably good news. He then told his wife that her father's ring had miraculously been found.
"The scuba guys are absolutely amazing," Jessica said, smiling during a FaceTime call. "I'm still in complete awe and super, super grateful."
Weiss now plans to mail them the wedding ring, so they're expecting to get it back in the next few days.
Even through they're relieved, excited and surprised to have the ring returned, the Goldenbergs told KXAN that they now plan to abide by at least one new rule.
"It's something that we will cherish the rest of our lives," Josh said. "And I will not be wearing a wedding ring into any body of water."
Jessica added: "I told Josh that he is never, ever, ever allowed to wear the ring near water again."
More Travis County Stories
-
Group offers free PTSD help for veterans but not enough are signing up for it
AUSTIN (KXAN) — June is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness month and according to the U.S Department of Veteran Affairs, at least half of Americans have had a traumatic event in their lives.
Of that group, one in 10 men and two in 10 women will develop PTSD. That number can be especially true for military veterans who have witnessed combat and exposed to traumatic experiences.Read the Full Article
-
Inaugural Bold FC Down syndrome soccer camp gives every kid a shot
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Kids with Down syndrome in the Austin area are getting a shot to play a new sport this week.
The first-ever soccer camp put on by the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas and Austin Bold FC registered 40 kids, including siblings of those with the genetic disorder.
Beth Shurtz appreciates that. Her two kids, 7-year-old Jack, who has Down syndrome, and 9-year-old Lydia, are both taking part in the camp.Read the Full Article
-
TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Expect some delays on RM 620 for the Monday morning commute.
Traffic on the RM 620 bridge near Mansfield Dam will be stopped off and on between 9 a.m. and noon on Monday for work on a transmission line.
The Lower Colorado River Authority says traffic will be stopped in both directions for no more than 15 minutes at a time during the three-hour period.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
-
- Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico
- Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face