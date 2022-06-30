TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County sheriff deputies are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found unresponsive on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the 11200 block of Beach Road, near Jonestown, around 3:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a man was overdosing.

When they arrived, deputies found Kevin Clevish, 39, unresponsive. Despite efforts by deputies and medics with Austin-Travis County EMS, Clevish was unable to be resuscitated, and he was pronounced dead at 4:10 p.m.

According to TCSO, evidence gathered so far “reveals inconsistencies within the case.” Detectives are treating the case as a suspicious death pending further investigation and the results of a final autopsy report.