Deputies take man into custody after homicide in northern Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Deputies took a man into custody after a homicide Monday morning near a home in northern Travis County.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office reported it happened in the 500 block of Howard Lane, which is located outside any city limits. A caller reported a man stabbed someone and threatened another person at about 11:30 a.m., deputies said.

A news release stated deputies arrived shortly after that initial 911 call and took a suspect into custody, who they said surrendered immediately. Austin-Travis County EMS took the suspect to a hospital for treatment, but it’s unclear why.

Deputies said they also found a man’s body in a building behind a home. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to confirm his name and cause of death. Authorities said they will not release his name until family members are notified.

Detectives said they believe the person who died knew the suspect, and there is no danger to the public.

Monday’s homicide marks the second of the year in Travis County, according to the sheriff’s office.