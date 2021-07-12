Suspect arrested after Del Valle SWAT call leads to shelter-in-place, SH 71 closures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified the suspect taken into custody after the SWAT team responded Monday to reports of a man with a weapon on State Highway 71 in Del Valle. They said he was not cooperating with police earlier in the day.

Police said Junius Harrell, 51, will face a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm following Monday’s arrest.

Officer Juan Ascencio told reporters in a news conference Monday afternoon that police began receiving calls after 9 a.m. about a man shooting into the air and pointing a gun at traffic. Officers then responded to the 3100 block of the SH 71 service road, which is near FM 973. When they arrived, police said Harrell ran into a wooded area near the service road. Officers then called in SWAT.

Ascencio said the SWAT members arrived and took Harrell into custody shortly thereafter.

The response from law enforcement led to major traffic backups in the area after authorities shut down the frontage roads alongside the SH 71 tollway. However, all lanes are now open again.

Update: All clear. Both frontage road and 71 Toll is now open. #ATXtraffic https://t.co/tNluKeZjeN — Mobility Authority TIM Center (@RMATIMCenter) July 12, 2021

Austin Bergstrom International Airport earlier warned people about traffic delays getting to the terminal because of the police presence, but now all traffic issues are resolved.

UPDATE: The incident at 973 and 71 has been cleared by @Austin_Police. All roads have been reopened, and traffic issues should be resolving. — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (@AUStinAirport) July 12, 2021

Police also said a reverse 911 call went out earlier to tell people who live near the scene to shelter in place.

MAJOR CLOSURE for police activity at SH 71 frontage road & FM 973. Avoid the area and seek alternate routes. #ATXtraffic pic.twitter.com/XdGTk4gKjQ — ATX Transportation (@austinmobility) July 12, 2021

Several police vehicles can be seen in the photo Austin Transportation tweeted out Monday morning, and viewers called KXAN and described police vehicles traveling down SH 71 at high speeds.