TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Del Valle man took a plea deal in reference to a murder that occurred in January 2022 in Travis County, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Anthony Huerta took the plea deal, which includes him serving 10 years in prison.

Huerta, 18 at the time of the murder, was accused of shooting and killing Alan Sneddon, 58.

Sneddon was found the morning of Jan. 9, 2022 in a car blocking a private driveway in the 7900 block of Linden Road, which is in southeast Travis County.

A witness reported to TCSO that Huerta shot Sneddon through the windshield of his car after an argument.