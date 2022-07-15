TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Del Valle Independent School District announced students will be released an hour early each Friday during the upcoming school year.

DVISD tweeted on Friday that the early releases will help ensure teachers have the necessary time to collaborate with their peers on instructional practices.

In additional to the early dismissals, DVISD will also have four scheduled half days.

Friday dismissal times:

Elementary Schools/DEAP: 1:45 p.m.

Middle Schools: 3 p.m.

Del Valle High School/Opportunity Center: 3:30 p.m.

Half day releases:

Schools in DVISD will have half days on September 23, November 4, March 31, and May 25.

Elementary Schools/DAEP: 11:45 a.m.

Middle Schools: 1 p.m.

Del Valle High School/Opportunity Center: 1:30 p.m.

If parents/guardians have further questions, they are advised to contact their child’s school.