Del Valle ISD will have its own police department for the 2020-21 school year

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Del Valle Independent School District recently approved the creation of a new police department beginning with the 2020-21 school year.

In addition to a police chief, the DVISD Police Department will be made up of “licensed and tenured police officers,” the district says.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office has been working alongside the school district and plans to offer support throughout the transition and implementation period.

Startup costs will total $319,100, with recurring annual costs of about $654,000. This school year, the district will pay about $953,280 for TCSO officers to work overtime, summer school and athletic games and for seven officers to staff the secondary schools on a full-time basis.

Manor ISD and Round Rock ISD are also in the process of creating their own police departments.