Del Valle ISD releasing students early on Fridays due to lack of bus drivers

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — A bus driver shortage in the Del Valle Independent School District is causing officials to dismiss elementary school students early every Friday “until further notice.”

An email sent to parents by the district said that due to the driver shortage and “transportation needs associated with Fridays,” elementary bus riders will be at their stops 20 minutes earlier than usual on Fridays.

DVISD said the shorter school days still comply with minimum requirements by the state so no days will be added.

Bus driver shortages have hit districts all over the area, and across the country. Locally, Lake Travis ISD was short drivers to begin the year and raised pay to more than $20 per hour in hopes to hire more drivers. Austin ISD offered $17 per hour for bus drivers at the beginning of the year with other districts offering similar pay and benefits to entice people to sign on.

If parents have questions, DVISD said they need to contact their child’s school directly. To apply to be a bus driver in DVISD, go to the district’s website.