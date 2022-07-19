DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Clear or see-through backpacks will be required for all middle and high school students in the Del Valle Independent School District this upcoming school year.

The school district made the announcement Monday evening.

“Del Valle ISD continuously prioritizes the safety and security of all students and staff through regular reviews and updates of the district safety and security guidelines,” DVISD’s announcement read. “For the 2022-2023 School Year, clear or see-through backpacks are required for all DVISD middle and high school students.”

The district explained clear backpacks used to only be required at Del Valle High School, but now this updated requirement includes all students grades six through 12.

The district will be giving out a limited supply of clear backpacks for free at DVISD’s Back to School Bash on Aug. 4.

This decision comes as schools in Uvalde are hustling to make security upgrades of their own after a May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde. Superintendent Hal Harrell said this week that district is working on installing eight-foot fences on each campus, replacing and adding doors and installing cameras.