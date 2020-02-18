Del Valle ISD could create its own police department with Tuesday board vote

If the board approves the proposal, it would continue a trend among Texas school districts since the 2018 shooting at Sante Fe High School outside Houston.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Another new school district police department could be in the works if the Del Valle ISD board of trustees approves the plan Tuesday.

The proposal, brought to the board by David Lopez, Del Valle High School’s assistant principal and a former police officer, would replace the seven Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies currently working at district schools with the same number of officers hired on the district payroll.

“It would be apples to apples,” Lopez said. He presented the idea to the board last month. If members vote to approve it Tuesday, a district department could be in place as early as next school year.

A DVISD police force would cost about $96,000 more in the first year due to startup and equipment costs, according to district figures, but it would be about $223,000 cheaper each year after that.

