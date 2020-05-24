Del Valle High School to host special graduation parade at Circuit of the Americas

AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 23: The sun sets over the circuit after the United States Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2016 in Austin, United States. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Del Valle High School Class of 2020 is going to Circuit of the Americas for a special celebration.

The Class of 2020 will receive a graduation parade near the COTA track next Saturday, May 30 at 11 a.m., according to a Facebook event created by Del Valle ISD.

Families and the community are invited to make signs and cheer as the seniors drive through the parade route, but will not be allowed to congregate with other families or throw any items toward the route. DVISD says wearing a mask to the event is highly recommended.

All spectators should enter Circuit of the Americas from FM 812 between 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., the post reads. Anyone interested in attending should also RSVP to the Facebook event to help organizers get an accurate count of attendees.

On May 15, the Texas Educators Association allowed Texas high schools to host outdoor ceremonies where families and graduates could participate from their vehicles.