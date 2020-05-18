Deadly fentanyl-laced counterfeit medication may be in Travis County, sheriff’s office says

Travis County Sheriff’s Office shared these pictures of the pills in question, pills TCSO thinks are counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — There could be counterfeit pain medication circulating Travis County, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office says.

Detectives have responded to two cases, one May 14 and the other May 17, of people in their 20s dying from what appeared to be oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

Tests of the drugs found at the scene of both deaths, as well as final autopsy reports, are still pending, but detectives still want to warn the public about the potential of the deadly, counterfeit drugs making their way around the area.

The pills are round, light blue in color, have a “M” with a square around it stamped on one side, and a line with the number “30” above it.

The Drug Enforcement Agency is assisting TCSO in testing the drugs for their contents.

If you have any information about the drugs, call TCSO at 512-854-9770.