Daughter who fled the US wanted after mom’s murder in Manchaca home

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The daughter of a woman who was found dead in a Manchaca home one week ago is now wanted in her mother’s murder.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said an arrest warrant was issued for Wylumva Kathleen Ngongoseke, daughter of victim Catherine Lyamvi Ngongoseke, 60. Wylumva is being charged with murder, deputies said. Her bond is set at $500,000.

She’s not in custody yet. The sheriff’s office said Wylumva left the country. TCSO said it’s working with the country where Wylumva fled to get her back in the United States.

Catherine, who is from California, was found with “multiple stab wounds” inside a home on Buffalo Ridge Drive on Dec. 9, according to TCSO. Deputies found her after neighbors reported several packages piling up in front of the home, and concerns were raised about her wellbeing.

Anyone with details about this homicide is asked to call the TCSO tip line at (512) 854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.