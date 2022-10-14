TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County District Attorney has taken over the prosecution of criminal charges against a volunteer poll watcher in the 2020 general election count.

Jennifer Fleck faces misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and perjury, stemming from her actions as a volunteer poll watcher during the election count held on Nov. 2, 2020.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Fleck is alleged to have committed criminal trespass by refusing to leave Travis County property after engaging in conduct that interfered with the ability of Travis County employees to complete the count.

KXAN reached out to Fleck for a statement. This story will be updated if we receive a response.

The release stated she also engaged in audio and video recording portions of the count, which is alleged to have violated a signed oath she took pursuant to Texas Election law.

These are not new charges. The Travis County District Attorney’s Office has been appointed to prosecute these cases in place of the Travis County Attorney’s Office.

The Travis County Attorney’s Office typically handles misdemeanors but previously handled a civil litigation case against Fleck, so this case has been passed off to the Travis County DA.

“Our state’s election laws prohibit poll watchers from filming and photographing during the election count process to prevent any interference and protect the legitimacy of the election outcome,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. “Our office will ensure a fair election by guarding against any interference and holding accountable anyone violating our election laws.”

Fleck’s next court setting is scheduled for Nov. 3.