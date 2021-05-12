LIVE: DA announces new firearm surrender policy Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza and other county leaders and advocacy groups are announcing new firearm surrender policies at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The news conference is at the Travis County Constable Precinct 5 building at 1003 Guadalupe St., and Constable Carlos Lopez will also be on hand for the announcement.

A news release from the DA’s office said, “these policies are another significant commitment to the Travis County community that the priority of these offices is public safety and violence prevention.”

