CRITICAL: Next few weeks may determine if Travis County COVID-19 conditions get better or much worse

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Health leaders in Travis County say if Spring Break and the Easter holiday don’t end up causing a huge surge in COVID-19 infections — the rest of April and the month of May could be a whole lot brighter.

Austin Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said Tuesday that if the area can get to 50-60% of people vaccinated — while case numbers trend downward — the threat scenario in Austin-Travis County will be different than it’s been in a while.

But that projection is met with some skepticism.

Escott explained that currently only 37% of adults in Austin and Travis County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

And even though some people are fully vaccinated, Escott says it’s very important the community keeps following safety guidelines like mask wearing and social distancing.

“COVID-19 is still here. And if we take too many liberties now, then we are going to pay for it in May and in June.”