Criminal jury trials to resume soon in Travis County, with move to Stage 3

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jackson Dyre-Borowicz remembers his friend Christian Meroney as intelligent and a voracious reader.

“He could talk your ear off about anything and tell you more than you ever wanted to know about it,” Dyre-Borowicz said.

He said it was their shared love of University of Texas atheltics, however, that ultimately brought them close. He even asked Meroney to be a groomsman in his wedding in Mexico during the summer of 2018.

“Basically the weekend I got back was when I found out this happened,” Dyre-Borowicz recalled.

His friend had been shot at his south Austin apartment building, and he didn’t survive. Eventually, a neighbor in the building, Charles Curry, was arrested and charged in his murder. Police later reported Curry had gone on a shooting spree that had injured two other people.

In the more than three years since Meroney’s death, questions about Curry’s mental competency were raised, delaying any action on the case. After initially being ruled incompetent to stand trial, Curry “showed progress,” according to a doctor in a hearing in the summer of 2020. The doctor behind the mental health evaluation found Curry competent to stand trial and Travis County officials agreed.

Meanwhile, pending jury trials in Travis County continued to pile up as the pandemic stretched on.

“They always say, the wheels of justice turn slow, but grind fine, right?” Dyre-Borowicz said. “It’s been an odd year in a lot of ways — a couple of years. We were all shocked by the incident and the news of when this happened, but it has just been a lot of uncertainty.”

The Travis County District Attorney explained juries are using Zoom to hold trials virtually in Child Protective Services cases. Plus, grand juries have been meeting virtually. However, criminal jury trials must be held in person, and those were halted when cases began to rise.

“Criminal jury trials are in-person proceedings from inception to end. In accordance with health authority guidelines, our courtrooms seat a considerably smaller number of people when adhering to Travis County public health and social distancing guidelines. The criminal jury selection process, both in misdemeanor and felony cases, involves gathering large groups of the public for the purpose of jury selection. As per our health authority guidelines and Supreme Court orders the criminal courts need to be able to seat them, in the same room, in accordance with all social distancing guidelines and other recommended public safety protocols that need to be observed and adhered to in the interest of maintaining public health and safety guidelines.” Debra Hale, Criminal Court Administrator

As of Sept. 1, the Travis County District courts reported 254 criminal jury trials pending, which is up from 179 trials pending as of March 2, 2020, before the pandemic began.

However on Tuesday, the Travis County Court Administrator told KXAN they plan to start working through the backlog and restart in-person proceedings because of the move from Stage 4 to Stage 3 COVID-19 risk-based guidelines in Travis County. She said these proceedings will take place in late October or early November “on a limited basis.”

“The Judges have a plan to meet with stakeholders to finalize details,” she explained.