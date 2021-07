LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A power outage affecting more than 4,500 Pedernales Electric Cooperative customers in Leander Friday night was fixed by 8:30 p.m.

That’s according to the electric utility’s outage map. Crews were on site working to restore power, after the outage was reported just after 7 p.m.

Restoration happened one hour earlier than expected.

Leander Police asked the community not to call 911 to report or ask about the outage as well.