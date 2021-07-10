Search for missing swimmer turns to recovery mode on Lake Travis in Jonestown area

JONESTOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The search for a missing swimmer on Lake Travis who hadn’t resurfaced on Saturday has turned to recovery mode.

Austin-Travis County EMS said a person reportedly jumped in after the swimmer didn’t resurface around 6:15 p.m. Medics are taking one of those patients to Baylor Scott & White in Lakeway for minor complaints, while law enforcement will continue the search for the missing swimmer.

ATCEMS got called to 7715 Live Oak Avenue, which is in the area of the Hollows at Northshore.

The Pedernales Fire Department, Lake Travis Fire Rescue, STAR Flight and Travis County Emergency Services District 1 also responded to the scene.