Crews switch to recovery mode for water rescue in eastern Travis County

Photo taken from downstream of the scene where two people fell out of a canoe and did not resurface. (KXAN Photo: Andrew Choat)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Rescue teams have switched to recovery mode after searching for two people for 40 minutes in an eastern Travis County body of water.

The scene is being turned over to law enforcement.

A tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS medics said there were initial reports of two people who fell out of a canoe and did not resurface in the 1000 block of Fallwell Lane.

Rescue swimmers from ATCEMS, Austin Fire Department and Travis County Fire Rescue were deployed into the water. STAR Flight was also dispatched to search by air.