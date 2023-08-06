TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Lake Travis firefighters responded to a brush fire near Hudson Bend on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue said the fire was approximately one acre, as of 12:46 p.m. As of 12:50 p.m., crews were able to get the fire under control.

The fire was in the 5000 block of Hudson Bend Road, according to LTFR.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue responds to fire in Hudson Bend area Aug. 6. (Courtesy Lake Travis Fire Rescue)

LTFR said crews were mopping up the fire, meaning extinguishing embers, hot spots or small fires after the main flames were controlled.

This is a developing story. Check back with KXAN for more details.