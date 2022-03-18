AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lanes on State Highway 45 were reopened after being briefly shut down as crews responded to a brush fire in southeast Travis County.

The Austin Fire Department said it was assisting Travis County Fire Rescue just before 5:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Wright Road near Creedmoor.

The brush fire was reported at two acres.

The Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office warned about high fire danger Thursday. Extreme wildfire conditions were being forecasted by the Texas A&M Forest Service.

No other details were released. Check back for updates.