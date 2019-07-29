Crews rescue woman who fell off a cliff at Pace Bend Park

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Crews airlifted a woman who fell from a cliff at Pace Bend Park to the hospital on Sunday evening.

Austin Travis-County EMS medics got the call to respond to the 3000 block of Grisham Trail around 7:45 p.m. EMS tweeted that the woman reportedly fell 30-feet down to the water’s edge, and later said she was moved from a private boat onto a boat ramp.

STAR flight also responded to rescue the woman, and a trauma alert was declared because she was losing consciousness when rescuers got to her.

Medics took her to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The Pedernales Fire Department said the woman is in her 30s.