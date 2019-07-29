Crews rescue woman who fell off a cliff at Pace Bend Park

Travis County
Posted: / Updated:
STAR Flight_118833

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Crews airlifted a woman who fell from a cliff at Pace Bend Park to the hospital on Sunday evening.

Austin Travis-County EMS medics got the call to respond to the 3000 block of Grisham Trail around 7:45 p.m. EMS tweeted that the woman reportedly fell 30-feet down to the water’s edge, and later said she was moved from a private boat onto a boat ramp.

STAR flight also responded to rescue the woman, and a trauma alert was declared because she was losing consciousness when rescuers got to her.

Medics took her to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The Pedernales Fire Department said the woman is in her 30s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss