Crews extinguish grass fire in southeast Travis County

Travis County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Crews have contained a grass fire in that broke out in southeast Travis County Wednesday afternoon, just east of the Del Valle area. (Courtesy: AFD)

Crews have contained a grass fire in that broke out in southeast Travis County Wednesday afternoon, just east of the Del Valle area. (Courtesy: AFD)

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Crews have contained a grass fire that broke out in southeast Travis County Wednesday afternoon, just east of the Del Valle area.

Austin Fire said its department and Travis County Fire Rescue have extinguished a “fast moving” grass fire near Highway 71 East and Dr Scott Drive. The fire was under control as of 4 p.m.

The fire had grown to two acres.

Wind gusts were more than 30 mph in the area on Wednesday, ahead of a red flag warning that is expected to go into effect on Thursday morning, increasing risk for fire danger.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire could have been a combination of high fire risk conditions and electric lines rubbing together.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

BestReviews

More reviews

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss