Crews extinguish grass fire in southeast Travis County

Crews have contained a grass fire in that broke out in southeast Travis County Wednesday afternoon, just east of the Del Valle area. (Courtesy: AFD)

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Crews have contained a grass fire that broke out in southeast Travis County Wednesday afternoon, just east of the Del Valle area.

Austin Fire said its department and Travis County Fire Rescue have extinguished a “fast moving” grass fire near Highway 71 East and Dr Scott Drive. The fire was under control as of 4 p.m.

The fire had grown to two acres.

Wind gusts were more than 30 mph in the area on Wednesday, ahead of a red flag warning that is expected to go into effect on Thursday morning, increasing risk for fire danger.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire could have been a combination of high fire risk conditions and electric lines rubbing together.

No injuries were reported.