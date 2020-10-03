Crews extinguish fire at Hendrickson High School believed to be caused by roof maintenance

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Fire Department extinguished flames at Hendrickson High School on Saturday, believed to be caused by roof maintenance done earlier in the day.

A Pflugerville Fire Department spokesman said firefighters responded to the school at 19201 Colorado Sand Drive just after 12:20 p.m. after a fire alarm was activated. The area is just east of State Highway 130 near Kelly Lane.

Crews found a fire on the roof when they arrived, put it out and the spokesman said they worked with district personnel to remove smoke inside.

The Manor and Austin Fire Departments also helped. The Travis County Fire Marshall is investigating.