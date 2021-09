TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — For the first time in two months, there’s some good news regarding COVID-19 cases at the Travis County Jail.

Travis County Sheriff’s Office said they have only three new infections among jail staff and personnel this week. It’s the first time since mid-July that the number of cases was in the single digits.

Jail officials also reported six new positive cases among the inmate population currently in quarantine.