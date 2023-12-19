TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Travis County is taking steps to develop a county-wide climate resilience plan to prepare for extreme weather connected to our changing climate.

The county has partnered with FUSE, a national nonprofit dedicated to advancing racial equity in local municipalities, to address the increasing number of climate emergencies and weather hazards.

“Climate resilience is crucial for our communities,” said Maria Yuan, a Fellow for FUSE, at the Travis County Commissioners Court. “For us, a climate resilience strategy is a vision and integrated set of choices to increase community climate resilience,” she continued.

The summer of 2023 was Austin’s second hottest summer on record. Camp Mabry counted 80 of 100°+ temperatures and 42 days exceeding 105°, an all-time record.

A recent climate assessment found that by 2050, the number of triple-digit days will double and, if greenhouse gas emissions continue at the current rate, triple by 2100.

By the end of the project, FUSE and Travis County will have a list of actionable strategies to mitigate the impact of severe weather and protect populations that are especially vulnerable to climate change in Travis County.

“We recognize the importance of addressing the needs of at-risk populations, including those that are faced with low-income households, individuals living in substandard or no housing, non-English speakers, and those who may be vulnerable due to age, disability or health issues,” Yuan said.