Will coronavirus concerns keep people from the polls on Super Tuesday?

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County Clerk’s Office reports more than 107,000 voters have already cast ballots during early voting as of February 28; a 20% spike from early voting four years ago.

But with the threat of the novel coronavirus spreading, some worry it will depress voter turnout on Super Tuesday.

There will be large crowds, touchscreen voting machines that everyone shares, plus shared pens.

On KXAN News Today at 6, Candy Rodriguez speaks live with Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir to find out if she thinks the threat of COVID-19 could depress voter turnout or if any poll workers have asked not to volunteer today.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m.