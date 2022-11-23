AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thanksgiving is typically a time when we get together to cook and eat.

With many families getting geared up to cook on Thursday, one thing to keep in mind is that house fire dangers are highest on Thanksgiving day.

Firefighters with Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2 said 27% of cooking fires in their coverage area take place between the months of November and January.

According to Travis County ESD No. 2, this means a much higher likelihood of house fires. It said there’s about a 15% increase in 911 calls on Thanksgiving compared to any other day.

Most home fires start from unattended or improper cooking combined with faulty old smoke alarms that aren’t working properly.

So while we’re all eating turkey, firefighters will be staffing up with around 47 firefighters at seven stations working 24/7 shifts, because Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year for firefighters.

“When you come into work on Thanksgiving, Christmas or Christmas Eve, the assumption is you are going to work a fire that day, and so the preparation is centered around that,” said Travis County ESD No. 2 Fire Chief Nicholas Perkins.

Perkins also shared that assigning someone to keep an eye on the kitchen, ensuring you have a working smoke alarm and avoiding frying a turkey if possible are other safety tips you can follow.