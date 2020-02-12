Construction to begin on $1M traffic plan leading to Typhoon Texas entrance

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Big changes are coming to Typhoon Texas this summer.

The City of Pflugerville has approved $1M in mobility improvements leading up to the park entrance. The construction is set to break ground Friday.

While we’re anticipating going down the giant colorful slides, Cox Construction will be setting the stage.

“The park continues to provide jobs for young adults, recreation for the region and generates sales tax onsite and in area retail establishments,” said Amy Madison, PCDC Executive Director.

That’s why Pflugerville’s City Council approved a contract with Pflugerville’s Community Development Corporation, PCDC.

The PCDC project will relocate the existing Typhoon Texas waterpark entrance north and realign it to Town Center Drive. Also, part of the $1M project is to add more traffic signals, deceleration lanes and more sidewalks in the right-of-way along Farm to Market 685.

Typhoon Texas’ General Manager Ty Weitzel says this will allow the Typhoon Texas parking lot to receive traffic northbound, southbound and eastbound. He says the project is all about mobility.

“I think there’s a broader awareness in the city for better mobility,” said Weitzel. “This will help through traffic into town center and onto the State Highway 130 service road.”

Typhoon Texas also plans to bring in a year-round restaurant in 2021. These improvements are expected to set the stage for that addition, as well.

“Funding for this project is generated through the PCDC budget which is derived from a ½ cent sales tax adopted in 2001 through a city-wide election to create a Type B Corporation. These improvements do not impact the City of Pflugerville budget,” PCDC Executive Director, Amy Madison.

The construction is set to begin Friday, and should take 150 days to finish. The park modifications are scheduled to be finished in May — before the park opens.