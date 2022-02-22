Construction starting on shelters for people experiencing homelessness in Travis County

The Esperanza Community complex will be developed by The Other Ones Foundation, a nonprofit that works to give low-barrier work opportunities, case management and aid to the local homeless population. The facility will be able to temporarily house around 150 people, TOOF says. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After Travis County commissioners earmarked $110 million in federal relief funds last year to build housing — largely tiny homes and apartments — for people experiencing homelessness, construction is now underway, or in sight, for those projects.

The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF), which is working on the Camp Esperanza project, says construction for the transitional neighborhoods are already underway. Max Moscoe, the communications manager for TOOF, said they’re installing water, electric and sewer lines right now and will be moving to the construction of shelters on site after that process is done.

That project is four transitional neighborhoods with 200 shelters. The group ceremoniously broke ground on the site in southeast Austin in September.

“Travis County’s earmarked funds will support us moving into this next phase of construction. We’re aiming for late Spring to have the first 100 complete, and the second 100 to be done by the end of 2022,” Moscoe said.

The Burleson Village project, led by Mobile Loaves & Fishes and Foundation Communities, could begin construction in August of this year and the Juniper Creek project, built by Foundation Communities, is slated to start in April of 2023, according to staff.

Burleson Village will be a community of 600 tiny homes and a 100-unit apartment complex. Juniper Creek will be an apartment complex in Austin.

“It takes time to get affordable housing built,” Foundation Communities Executive Director Walter Montreau told KXAN when the funds passed through court. “It may take two or even three years, but ultimately, this is the solution for folks that are on the street. We’ve got to provide the basic place for people to live and the services that lift people up.”

The projects are expected to house roughly 3,000 people in the next three years. The money will come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“Getting people out of the elements will offer the traction needed to make their journey out of homelessness safe and dignified,” Moscoe wrote.

“We just want to make sure we get going,” Commissioner Margaret Gomez, who helped sponsor the original plan, said Tuesday.