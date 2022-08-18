Unemployment insurance fraud sky rockets as scammers target those who least expect it

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A summons was issued Tuesday to a company accused of two counts of fraudulently securing a document of execution, according to Travis County court records.

Records said in July 2016, GGG VENTURES, LLC was said to have intentionally defrauded Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America by making false statements in its insurance application.

Re-indictment records showed the company claimed it had no prior carrier and that the business had no losses. Both claims caused Travelers to sign and execute documents that affected its property and pecuniary interest, according to records.

Travelers said it was defrauded through a worker’s compensation insurance policy and claimed to have made more than $300,000 worth of payments through the policy.

On Aug. 8, the company had a $30,000 bond set, and a judge signed an order for issuing the summons. A designation hearing date was set for Sept. 28.

The case is currently in the indictment stage, according to case records.