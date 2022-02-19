Community steps in after Special Olympics bikes stolen from Lakeway

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — Lakeway and Lake Travis ISD police are investigating after a trailer full of bikes used for Special Olympics were stolen from Lake Travis Elementary school the day before competition.

Surveillance video shows a truck pulling up to the trailer full of bikes at Lake Travis Elementary School around 11:15 Friday night.

Michal Hodde, whose son is one of the athletes, went to pick the bikes up Saturday morning to bring them to the competition.

“And the trailer had been stolen,” he said. “They took six kids’ bikes for Special Olympics. They’ve very specialized bikes.”

But the community was not going to let the athletes down.

“When our trailer was stolen we put word out and the race director called his team who was having practice today in Hays – who canceled their practice and let our athletes borrow the bikes. Also, the bike mechanic who was working on bikes as part of the Games happened to have a couple of extra trikes as well,” said Marisa Sodders, the head of delegation for Lake Travis ISD Special Olympics. “Seeing everyone come together has been amazing,” she added through tears.

Lakeway Special Olympics athletes competing in the bike race.

According to the Lakeway Police Department, suspects entered the school parking lot and were able to break the trailer lock, hook up to the trailer and leave.