TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS took two adults and a child to the hospital with potentially serious injuries after a crash on the Highway 290 service road Sunday evening.

Medics responded to the crash at the 10000 block of the East Highway 290 service road to a three-vehicle crash with initial reports of a person who was pinned.

ATCEMS took two adults to Dell Seton Medical Center and they were declared trauma alerts, and one child was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center.