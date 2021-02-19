Cold puppy looking for warmth chases KXAN photographer… so she rescued it

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Is this your dog?

Our KXAN photographer rescued this dog in freezing temperatures along RM 620 in Steiner Ranch just west of RM 2222.

“I saw her on the eastbound lanes running across the road and then she started running west on the road toward my Tahoe, so I pulled over and she continued running toward me and ran right up to me and I put her in the car,” explained our photographer, Julie Karam.

If you think this is your dog, call the KXAN newsroom at 512-703-5300 or email us at desk@kxan.com.

Julie did say that the area she was in along RM 620 west of RM 2222 near Steiner Ranch Boulevard had snow and ice on the main lanes and was the worst road conditions she had seen so far Friday morning.