Clinic offers flu shots to uninsured residents of Travis County at 2 locations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin clinic is offering flu shots to residents of Travis County who are uninsured.
Central Health-affiliated CommUnityCare Health Centers are administering flu vaccinations drive-thru style at two of its COVID-19 testing locations for adults and children ages 9 and older.
These shots are specifically for non-CommUnityCare patients who don’t have health insurance, the clinic says.
No appointment is needed for uninsured residents. The following locations are open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:
- Walk-in Health Center (shots offered in parking lot): 1000 East 41st Street, Austin, Texas
- Burleson Road COVID-19 Testing Site: 7019 Burleson Road, Building 1, Austin, Texas
People do not have to leave their cars to get the vaccine.
If you are a normal CommUnityCare patient looking to get a flu shot, the clinic encourages you to make an appointment by calling its Patient Navigation Center at (512) 978-9015.
Flu shots are recommended for everyone six months or older, according to CommUnityCare, especially those who are in high-risk categories:
- Adults over 65
- Pregnant women
- People with chronic medical conditions
- Healthcare workers