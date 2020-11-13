Clinic offers flu shots to uninsured residents of Travis County at 2 locations

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. According to a study released on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, flu vaccines for years were close to 60% effective against the flu strain that caused the most lab-confirmed illnesses last winter, but it proved only 31% effective last season. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin clinic is offering flu shots to residents of Travis County who are uninsured.

Central Health-affiliated CommUnityCare Health Centers are administering flu vaccinations drive-thru style at two of its COVID-19 testing locations for adults and children ages 9 and older.

These shots are specifically for non-CommUnityCare patients who don’t have health insurance, the clinic says.

No appointment is needed for uninsured residents. The following locations are open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

Walk-in Health Center (shots offered in parking lot): 1000 East 41st Street, Austin, Texas

Burleson Road COVID-19 Testing Site: 7019 Burleson Road, Building 1, Austin, Texas

People do not have to leave their cars to get the vaccine.

If you are a normal CommUnityCare patient looking to get a flu shot, the clinic encourages you to make an appointment by calling its Patient Navigation Center at (512) 978-9015.

Flu shots are recommended for everyone six months or older, according to CommUnityCare, especially those who are in high-risk categories: