City of Pflugerville to hold emergency meeting on face masks

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville City Council will hold an emergency virtual meeting on Tuesday, June 30 to discuss and consider action on face mask enforcement to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The City says public comments will be allowed via telephone or video conference. People can register to do so here. Written comments can also be submitted two hours in advance, and can be submitted at citysecretary@pflugervilletx.gov.

The meeting can also be watched on PfTV, at pflugervilletx.gov/pftv or the City’s Public Access Channel 17.

On June 17, Austin Mayor Steve Adler announced a mandatory face mask order, which mandates that businesses require face coverings by both employees and customers.

Seven Central Texas cities began the process for face mask ordinances on Monday, including Round Rock, Georgetown, Cedar Park, Hutto, Taylor, Leander and Marble Falls.