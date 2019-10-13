City of Pflugerville renames trail in honor of late community member

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Pflugerville honored a late community member in a unique way on Sunday.

“We’ve never felt a connection to the city like we have today,” said Nhat Ho, the grandson of Pflugerville community member Thi Ho. His 88-year-old grandfather died five days after he was hit by driver in a crosswalk near 10th Street and Settlers Valley Drive on Sept. 12.

Neighbors who lived in the area told KXAN they would see Ho riding his bike along the trails near there rain or shine. “He was a family man, he loved his family and community,” Nhat said.

(KXAN Photo: Alex Hoder)

After the incident, people started leaving flowers near the crash site.

Thi Ho’s family poses near the late 88-year-old’s sign renamed in memory of him. (KXAN Photo: Alex Hoder)

On Sunday, those trails Ho would make a part of his every day routine took on a part of him. What was once the trail crossing near Settlers Valley Drive and 10th Street became the Thi Ho Memorial Trail.

“As soon as the petition went out, within the first hour the mayor reached out to Nhat and said ‘I think this is a great idea lets figure out how to make it happen,'” said Stephanie Ho, who was at the unveiling of the memorial for her grandfather.

Community members brought up to KXAN concerns about the safety of the intersection after the crash happened and Ho’s family said their hope is that this won’t happen to anyone else. “I believe that our trails are safe, I think we have to address certain intersections, this one in particular, to make sure it is safer though,” said Pflugerville Mayor Victor Gonzales.

“This is an incredible way to honor him,” Nhat said. “This trail meant a lot to my grandfather.”