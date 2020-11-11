City of Pflugerville approves pilot of CapMetro Pickup service for Pecan Street corridor

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Pflugerville City Council approved an agreement with Capital Metro so it can operate a pilot of its “Pickup” transit program in the city.

According to CapMetro, its Pickup program allows riders to “arrange on-demand transit service from your home to an appointment, a shopping trip or anywhere within its service zone.” All you need to do is download the Pickup app.

The interlocal agreement allows the pilot program to run for a year with one vehicle designated to a service area that covers 3.5 square miles along the Pecan Street corridor, the city said. A second vehicle could be added to cover increased demand during peak hours.

The project will cost $510,392, the city said, and use $200,157 in Federal Transit Authority Federal funds.

The service helps to support the city’s Transit Development Plan, which was adopted in August 2018, the city said.

The City of Pflugerville hopes the pilot program will provide a safe, reliable and accessible transport option for residents and visitors to visit the city.

Council also hopes to make it easier for Pflugerville residents to get around and to develop local transit systems that will work in tandem with growing regional transit projects, thus connecting the city to surrounding areas.

Results of the project will be measured through various metrics, including response times, on-board times, accident rates, passengers per hour, ridership, cost effectiveness and more, the city said.

The response time for pickup is usually within 15 minutes of the on-demand request, the city said, and CapMetro anticipates 36-50 riders per day to come through the system. Rides will cost $1.25 each way.

The pilot program is expected to launch in early 2021 and riders can go online or call (512) 369-6200 to arrange a pickup.