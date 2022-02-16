AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s an at-home daycare that backs up to a golf course in northwest Austin that the City of Lakeway is looking to shutdown.

A recent lawsuit filed by the Institute for Justice alleges the City of Lakeway is taking away the small business owner’s right to do business.

“I was excited to do something I was passionate about, and be there for my children,” said Bianca King. “As a mom of two, I know the challenges of finding a safe, quality daycare with loving caregivers.”

King launched her at-home daycare in March 2020 shortly after she was laid off.

A few months after, she started hearing about complaints from Lakeway golfers. Her daycare, which is home to a vibrant play structure in her backyard, posed an issue for some golfers taking their swings at the eighth hole.

Bianca King’s playground structure in her backyard. (KXAN Photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)

There were noise complaints about the small business, where children were playing in the backyard, and a visibility issue.

“The City of Lakeway called me and said I needed to apply for an additional home-use permit,” said King.

King has already received a permit from the Department of Licensing, but Lakeway’s Planning and Zoning Commission requires another permit to operate an at-home business.

She applied to get the permit from the Lakeway Zoning and Planning Commission. As part of that process, she had to inform her neighbors there would be a public hearing about her business where they could voice their opinions.

According to the lawsuit, the commission denied King’s request.

“Officials didn’t provide a specific reason, but several of them brought up the claim that the city’s ordinance requires home businesses to be undetectable,” said the lawyers representing the Institute for Justice’s case.

In February, King appealed the commission’s decision with the Board of Adjustments. In order to overturn the original decision, Bianca needed six of seven board members to vote in her favor. Members ultimately voted 4-2 to uphold Zoning and Planning’s decision.

Some golfers practicing on the course Wednesday told KXAN King’s daycare doesn’t bother them.

“Sometimes there’s kids out there making noise, but there’s cars driving by and maintenance equipment going, that’s nothing,” said Richard Rains.

The Institute for Justice is hoping to change the ordinance that currently stands in Lakeway.

“They showed up to the Board of Adjustment hearing with the list of 19 criteria, and they went down and said in Lakeway, you’re not allowed to provide a service out of your home — a daycare is a service. You’re not allowed to have customers come to your house. Their parents are dropping their children off,” said attorney Jared McClain with Institute for Justice.

City of Lakeway council members or the mayor didn’t wish to comment on the lawsuit to KXAN. The city’s home occupation list doesn’t state a home occupation is prohibited from customers driving or commuting to the home.