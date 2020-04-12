City of Lakeway adjusts RV ordinance to help first responders

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — Campers and RVs will temporarily be allowed to park outside of homes and driveways in the City of Lakeway during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city temporarily changed its ordinance after code inspectors noticed a trend of several RVs parked outside of homes over recent weeks. It was discovered that first responders and medical workers were attempting to self-quarantine away from their families by staying in RVs.

Even though workers in the medical field couldn’t be with their family inside the home, they could still be close to their loved ones.

“We saw this and thought this is a great happy medium. They can quote ‘go home’ and they’ll be in their driveway and see and interact from a distance,” Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox said.

The City of Lakeway says it also has a block of hotel rooms ready to use for people who need to self-quarantine.