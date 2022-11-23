TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — STAR Flight is responding to an auto-pedestrian crash involving a child in Hudson Bend Wednesday afternoon, Austin-Travis County EMS wrote on Twitter.

ATCEMS said on Twitter that CPR was in progress for a pediatric patient at 4:48 p.m. and that STAR Flight was also responding.

The child is being transported to Dell Children’s Hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

The Lake Travis Fire Department and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office are also at the scene. ATCEMS ask that drivers avoid the area and that closures are expected.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.