TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County emergency personnel transported one adult and one child to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in southern Travis County Sunday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services responded to a rollover crash at 2100 West FM 1626 Road, Manchaca just before 2 p.m. Sunday, per an ATCEMS tweet.

Medics transported an adult patient to South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries. Travis County STAR Flight transported a child to Dell Children’s Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, officials tweeted.