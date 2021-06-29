Central Texas Food Bank to hold food distribution event at Travis County Expo Center Thursday morning

Teams of volunteers from the Central Texas Food Bank loads up cars during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday at Del Valle High School.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas Food Bank is holding a mass distribution event at the Travis County Expo Center on Thursday, July 1.

Staffers will be giving out food drive-thru style from 7:15 to 10:30 a.m.

The food bank is looking for volunteers for the event to help unload food and set up tents and tables before the event, place food into clients’ car trunks during the event and help break down after the event.

To volunteer, you must be at least 15 years old. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult from their home who is at least 21 years of age.

Central Texas Food Bank says it will still be sanitizing high-touch areas and equipment regularly, and starting July 1, masks are optional for volunteers who are fully vaccinated.

If inclement weather is expected, the food bank will update its schedule on its Mobile Food Pantry Hotline: (512) 684-2559. The food bank asks that you call this number before heading out to the Expo Center, just to be safe.

Sign up to be a volunteer online here. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 18 slots left.

The Expo Center is located at 7311 Decker Lane in east Austin.