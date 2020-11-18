Central Texas Food Bank is buying 10 times more food during the pandemic to help families

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Travis County commissioners were told local food insecurity has drastically increased this year during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Health and Human Services data, there has been a 53% increase in children who are food insecure in the area. Data also shows 41% of people who are now food insecure do not qualify for federal aid like SNAP benefits, WIC benefits or school meal programs.

The Central Texas Food Bank, which has been hosting mass food distribution events for months, puts the additional need into perspective.

“We are purchasing 10 times more food per month than we were purchasing pre-pandemic,” said Central Texas Food Bank President and CEO Derrick Cubbs. “And just to put numbers around that… we’re in a position now where we’re having to purchase over $1 million a month in food.”

Even as the food bank is currently feeding around 300,000 people a month, Chubbs estimates there are still many who are in need and haven’t been reached for various reasons.

“We’re still falling short by about 30% of what we know the actual need is,” he told KXAN.

Chubbs added the numbers are only climbing heading into Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“The need around the holiday period has always been high. There was always a spike,” he said. “And what the pandemic is doing is it’s creating additional stress on that.”

On Tuesday, groups like Food in Tummies and First United Methodist Church Round Rock distributed turkeys and Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

“Last year, we did 275 meals, and this year we are at 401,” said Tracy Karschnik of First United Methodist Church Round Rock. “Just the difference in that one year and all the circumstances surrounding the pandemic has made that need greater. I was glad we were able to step up and help.”

In a holiday season that will look drastically different than others, every meal counts.

“This is a stressful period for all of us and certainly for our clients,” Chubbs said. “If we can provide some additional hope and eliminate some of that stress that’s associated with this, I think we’re doing our jobs. I mean, at the end of the day, our clients would rather be some place else than in a food line. Let’s be realistic about that. And we’re trying to minimize as much of that anxiety as we possibly can by at least trying to meet their food needs.”

If you or someone you know needs food, you can view dates and times of mobile food pantries and mass distribution events here.

The Central Texas Food Bank is also asking for help this holiday season, through volunteering and donations.