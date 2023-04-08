AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously voted to hire a consulting firm to conduct a third-party performance audit of Central Health, Travis County’s hospital district.

According to a release, the new performance review would cost Central Health $845,200.

At the time of the last review in 2018, the performance reviews were planned every five years, with the next one scheduled this year.

“Central Health welcomes an independent performance review, especially if it measures our progress since our previous independent, third-party performance review completed in 2018,” Central Health President and CEO Mike Geeslin said. “It’s vital that public entities such as Central Health, even the county and city, get a qualified, outside perspective to ensure they are continuously improving, growing, and thriving, to meet the needs of the people they serve.”

Central Health said the 2018 review had many recommendations to improve organizational performance, including a comprehensive analysis of safety-net healthcare system gaps. Since the review was presented, Central Health said it had implemented or is implementing, many of the recommendations.

Central Health said it was currently engaged in more than 150 healthcare system expansion projects that would draw down more than $200 million of the organization’s financial reserves over the next five years.